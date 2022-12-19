Court convicts Okupe of breaching money laundering Act

In 2019, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Okupe on a 59-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and diversion of funds to the tune of N702 million.

He was said to have received the money from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) while Sambo Dasuki was in office.

Okupe was arraigned before Ijeoma Ojukwu, the presiding judge, alongside two companies — Value Trust Investment Ltd and Abrahams Telecoms Ltd.

Delivering judgement on the matter on Monday, December 19, 2022, the judge found Okupe guilty of contravening sections 16(1)&(2) of the Money Laundering Act.

The judge held that Okupe accepted cash payments in excess of the threshold allowed under the act without going through a financial institution.

The judge further said the NSA is not a financial institution adding that even if the former president, Goodluck Jonathan allegedly authorised the funds, he did not specify a cash payment in violation of the Money Laundering Act.

“I find the first defendant, Dr. Doyin Okupe, guilty on counts 34, 35, 36, and 59,” the court ruled.

However, Justice Ojukwu stood down proceedings till 1:45 pm to allow Okupe to exercise his right under Section 310 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act to call witnesses to testify about his character.