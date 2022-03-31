RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court clears ex-NNPC boss of money laundering charge

Authors:

Ima Elijah

EFCC had failed to prove the three ingredients of Section I of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act which it relied upon.

Former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the National Nigerian Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu
Former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the National Nigerian Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, discharged and acquitted Andrew Yakubu, former Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) of a money laundering charge.

Recommended articles

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in a judgement, held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to him, to sustain the conviction of the defendant (Yakubu) in this Act, the burden of proof is on the prosecution, and the EFCC had failed to prove the three ingredients of Section I of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act which it relied upon.

Though the EFCC called six witnesses against Yakubu, the ex-GMD, while demonstrating the ownership of the money allegedly laundered, said the money were received as gifts and goodwill from friends and well-wishers after his retirement in 2014."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the anti-graft agency had, in 2017, raided the residence of the ex-NNPC boss in Kaduna and found 9, 772, 800 dollars and 74, 000 pounds (9.7 million dollars and 74, 000 pounds) in a safe.

Yakubu was, however, arraigned on March 16, 2017, on six counts but the trial court struck out counts one and two.

The Court of Appeal also struck out counts five and six and ordered Yakubu to defend himself on counts three and four.

Justice Mohammed described the vital ingredients in counts three and four to include receiving cash payment above N5 million, failure to go through a financial institution and that a defendant is a natural person.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court clears ex-NNPC boss of money laundering charge

Court clears ex-NNPC boss of money laundering charge

Nigerian government probes Abuja stadium rampage

Nigerian government probes Abuja stadium rampage

U.S. to build its world's largest consulate in Lagos

U.S. to build its world's largest consulate in Lagos

FG makes U-turn, says Ajaokuta steel plant can’t be completed as earlier promised

FG makes U-turn, says Ajaokuta steel plant can’t be completed as earlier promised

Remove petrol subsidy, expert urges FG

Remove petrol subsidy, expert urges FG

Tourism: Expert advises Lagos govt to invest in attracting African-Americans

Tourism: Expert advises Lagos govt to invest in attracting African-Americans

Traditional ruler wants FG to establish National Border Guards

Traditional ruler wants FG to establish National Border Guards

Tribunal stops Multi-Choice Ltd from increasing DStv, GOtv tariffs

Tribunal stops Multi-Choice Ltd from increasing DStv, GOtv tariffs

PDP should be ashamed of what it did to Nigerians in 16 years-BMO

PDP should be ashamed of what it did to Nigerians in 16 years-BMO

Trending

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Terrorists bomb Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board

Terrorists bomb Abuja-Kaduna train with over 900 passengers onboard. (Daily Post)

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Boko Haram terrorists