The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court admits Obi's documents against Tinubu's election from 17 states as exhibits

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lawyers representing Tinubu, INEC and APC all objected to the tendering of the forms.

Peter Obi (left) is contesting the election victory of President Bola Tinubu (right) [Twitter/@FSyusuf]
Peter Obi (left) is contesting the election victory of President Bola Tinubu (right) [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Recommended articles

The petitioners, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) at the February 25 presidential election and his party tendered the exhibits known as Forms EC8B.

Obi’s and the LP’s petition is marked as CA/PEPC/03/2023 and was filed against Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his deputy, Kashim Shettima, and INEC, the electoral umpire.

At the resumed hearing of the petition, Obi and his party, through a counsel in his legal team, Ben Anichebe (SAN), tendered the Forms EC8B from the 17 states they were contesting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The states are Adamawa with results from 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs); Bayelsa (eight LGAs); Benue (23 LGAs); Kogi (21 LGAs); Nasarawa (11 LGAs) and Niger (25 LGAs).

Others are Ondo (18 LGAs); Sokoto (21 LGAs); Delta (25 LGAs); Ekiti (11 LGAs); Imo (25 LGAs); Kaduna (21 LGAs).

The rest are Oyo (27 LGAs); Cross River (18 LGAs), Edo (15 LGAs); Akwa Ibom (31 LGAs) and Lagos (20 LGAs).

Counsel representing the respondents all objected to the tendering of the Forms EC8Bs by the petitioners.

They are Kemi Pinhero (SAN), representing INEC, Wole Olanipakun (SAN), representing Tinubu and Shettima, and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) representing the APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

They told the court that they would reserve reasons for their objection to the tendering of the forms until their final addresses.

The court, however, admitted all the documents tendered by the petitioners as their schedule of documents and marked them as exhibits.

The five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned further hearing of the petition to Wednesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Peter Obi would have removed fuel subsidy

How Peter Obi would have removed fuel subsidy

Court admits Obi's documents against Tinubu's election from 17 states as exhibits

Court admits Obi's documents against Tinubu's election from 17 states as exhibits

Air Peace sues NLC, TUC for disrupting flight operations

Air Peace sues NLC, TUC for disrupting flight operations

Jimoh Ibrahim tells Tinubu how to pay Nigeria’s ₦77tr debts in 90 days

Jimoh Ibrahim tells Tinubu how to pay Nigeria’s ₦77tr debts in 90 days

Uba Sani accuses former Northwest governors of dining with bandits, terrorists

Uba Sani accuses former Northwest governors of dining with bandits, terrorists

FG evacuates 112 more stranded Nigerians from Libya

FG evacuates 112 more stranded Nigerians from Libya

Rising Unemployment and Inflation: The fallout of Nigeria’s subsidy removal

Rising Unemployment and Inflation: The fallout of Nigeria’s subsidy removal

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week

Peter Obi explains what he would have done differently about fuel subsidy removal

Peter Obi explains what he would have done differently about fuel subsidy removal

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Fuel scarcity

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle