Court admits Obi's documents against Tinubu's election from 17 states as exhibits

The petitioners, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) at the February 25 presidential election and his party tendered the exhibits known as Forms EC8B.

Obi’s and the LP’s petition is marked as CA/PEPC/03/2023 and was filed against Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his deputy, Kashim Shettima, and INEC, the electoral umpire.

At the resumed hearing of the petition, Obi and his party, through a counsel in his legal team, Ben Anichebe (SAN), tendered the Forms EC8B from the 17 states they were contesting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The states are Adamawa with results from 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs); Bayelsa (eight LGAs); Benue (23 LGAs); Kogi (21 LGAs); Nasarawa (11 LGAs) and Niger (25 LGAs).

Others are Ondo (18 LGAs); Sokoto (21 LGAs); Delta (25 LGAs); Ekiti (11 LGAs); Imo (25 LGAs); Kaduna (21 LGAs).

The rest are Oyo (27 LGAs); Cross River (18 LGAs), Edo (15 LGAs); Akwa Ibom (31 LGAs) and Lagos (20 LGAs).

Counsel representing the respondents all objected to the tendering of the Forms EC8Bs by the petitioners.

They are Kemi Pinhero (SAN), representing INEC, Wole Olanipakun (SAN), representing Tinubu and Shettima, and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) representing the APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

They told the court that they would reserve reasons for their objection to the tendering of the forms until their final addresses.

The court, however, admitted all the documents tendered by the petitioners as their schedule of documents and marked them as exhibits.