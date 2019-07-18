Justice Darius Khobo of Kaduna State High Court, on Thursday, adjourned hearing in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed by Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zinat, to July 29.

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria leader and his wife applied to the court seeking to travel, following poor health while in detention.

The State Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Dari Bayero, who briefed newsmen, shortly after the hearing, said the adjournment was sequel to an application by the team of Counsel prosecuting the IMN leader.

He said that the team requested for time to examine the medical reports that accompanied IMN leader’s application and authenticate its genuineness before putting up their argument before the court.

Justice Khobo granted the request and adjourned till July 29, to give time to the state counsel who are prosecuting the substantive suit against the IMN leader and his wife Zinat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IMN leader brought the application before the court seeking permission to travel to Medanta Hospital, New Delhi, India for medical attention following his failing health condition.

El-Zakzaky in the application said he and his wife would return to Nigeria as soon as they are discharged.

The IMN leader is standing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace among other charges in another court.

Justice Gideon Kurada, who was handling the case, on April 25 adjourned the trial of the IMN leader indefinitely.

The indefinite adjournment was to enable the judge serve on the panel of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal in Yobe.

Before the indefinite adjournment, the court had on Jan. 22, ordered the Kaduna State Government to avail the IMN leader and his wife Zinat, access to medical care.

Femi Falana (SAN), the lead counsel to the IMN leader also told newsmen after Thursday’s adjournment that his clients, El-Zakzaky and wife Zinat, were in dire need of medical attention.

Falana said that his clients had not been given adequate medical care since their detention on Dec. 14, 2015.

He expressed concern over the continued deterioration of his clients health.

He, however, said he was optimistic that at the resumed hearing of the application on July 29, the Court would grant them the permission to travel for urgent medical care.