Counsellor cautions Muslim couples against engaging in anal sex

Adaviruku made the call at the Ramadan Weekly lecture titled, ”Preparing Our Children for Marriage: Islamic Approaches” organised by the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, on Saturday in Abuja.

She said that the Islamic legal system taught Muslims everything about life, including how couples should have intimacy and train their children.

The counsellor noted that parents had a very huge space in ensuring that their children understood the true essence of marriage.

Adaviriku therefore, implored parents to enroll their children in premarital counseling especially those who were due for marriage.

“As parents, we are good role models for what an Islamic marriage should look like. The first thing that we should remind our children about marriage is belief in God.”

The counsellor also cautioned Muslim couples against going outside the fold of Islam in search of solutions to their marital problems or challenges.

Adaviruku emphasised that marriage in Islam was an act of worship, saying “We do marry only to seek for the pleasure of Allah.”

She particularly advised married women to be grateful to their spouses whenever they discharged their responsibilities to them.

Earlier, Sheikh Shuaib Agbarere said, ”If we don’t get married right, we can’t get our nation right.”

Agbarere, who is a legal practitioner, also warned against premarital sexual intercourse.

”Let us tell our young daughters that a man should not say because I have known your father and mother we are in marriage already we can do anything.