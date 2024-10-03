ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cost of healthy diet for adult Nigerian stood at ₦1,255 in August – Report

News Agency Of Nigeria

The report also said that in recent months, the cost of healthy diet had risen faster than general inflation and food inflation.

A food market in Nigeria
A food market in Nigeria

Recommended articles

The NBS revealed this in its CoHD report for August 2024 released on Thursday in Abuja.

The bureau said that the CoHD in August decreased by 0.8 per cent compared to the ₦1,265 recorded in July.

The NBS said the CoHD was the least expensive combination of locally available items that met globally consistent food-based dietary guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said it was used as a measure of physical and economic access to healthy diets.

“This is a lower bound (or floor) of the cost per adult per day excluding the cost of transportation and meal preparation.”

The bureau said that to compute the CoHD indicator, the following data on Retail Food Prices, Food Composition Data, and Healthy Diet Standards were required.

The NBS also said that in August, the average CoHD was highest in the South-West at ₦1,554 per adult per day, followed by the South-South at ₦1,381 per day.

It said the lowest average CoHD was recorded in the North-West at ₦1,014 per adult per day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBS further said that at the state level Ogun, Lagos and Rivers recorded the highest CoHD at ₦1,641, ₦1,615, and ₦1,572, respectively.

The bureau said Katsina recorded the lowest CoHD at ₦880, followed by Kaduna at ₦951, and Sokoto at ₦980.

The NBS said CoHD had steadily increased over the past six months, since March 2024.

The CoHD in August 2024 is 28 per cent higher than what was recorded in March 2024 at ₦982.

“The food groups that have driven the increases in CoHD are legumes, nuts and seeds, starchy staples, and vegetables.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On a month-month basis, CoHD declined by 0.8 per cent compared to the cost in July 2024 at 1,265 and vegetables saw a decline in price by 14.5 per cent every month.”

The report added that animal-source foods were the most expensive food group recommendation to meet in August accounting for 37 per cent of the total CoHD to provide 13 per cent of the total calories.

It noted that fruits and vegetables were the most expensive food groups in terms of price per calorie.

“They accounted for 11 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, of the total CoHD while providing only seven per cent and five per cent of total calories in the Healthy Diet Basket.

“Legumes, nuts and seeds were the least-expensive food group on average, at seven per cent of the total cost.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

The report also said that in recent months, the CoHD had risen faster than general inflation and food inflation.

“However, the CoHD and the food Consumer Price Index (CPI) are not directly comparable.

“The CoHD includes fewer items and is measured in Naira per day, while the food CPI is a weighted index,” NBS said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Surrender to Army or be killed, Tinubu warns bandits, terrorists

Surrender to Army or be killed, Tinubu warns bandits, terrorists

Gov Otti flags off construction of model court halls in 17 Abia LGAs

Gov Otti flags off construction of model court halls in 17 Abia LGAs

Ogun nurses protest alleged slapping of colleague by doctor at theatre suit

Ogun nurses protest alleged slapping of colleague by doctor at theatre suit

Present certificate or forfeit October salary - Fintiri tells Adamawa workers

Present certificate or forfeit October salary - Fintiri tells Adamawa workers

Cost of healthy diet for adult Nigerian stood at ₦1,255 in August – Report

Cost of healthy diet for adult Nigerian stood at ₦1,255 in August – Report

Lagos needs 66,000 hospital beds to meet patients' demands - Sanwo-Olu

Lagos needs 66,000 hospital beds to meet patients' demands - Sanwo-Olu

'Targets hit' - Houthis declare after launching drones at Israeli coastal city

'Targets hit' - Houthis declare after launching drones at Israeli coastal city

We're also feeling the hardship in Nigeria – Oil, gas workers lament

We're also feeling the hardship in Nigeria – Oil, gas workers lament

Senator Buba fires back at Bauchi Gov over banditry allegation

Senator Buba fires back at Bauchi Gov over banditry allegation

Pulse Sports

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede [PM News]

EFCC accused of bias in Yahaya Bello’s prosecution

FG seeks amendment to NIMC law to mandate foreigners to register for NIN.

Foreigners may soon be directed to register for NIN as FG seeks to amend NIMC law

Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm Saheed Akinwande flagging off Exercise Sea Guard 2024 aboard the Nigerian Navy Ship NNS Okpabana in Onne Rivers on Thursday

Navy deploys 10 warships, helicopters for exercise to check oil, sea thieves

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission

Senate approves Iyantan as Ondo Commissioner for National Population Commission