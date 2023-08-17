Cosmopolitan varsity commences academic activities in 16 programmes

The Cosmopolitan University, Abuja says it is kick-starting academic activities in September in 16 programmes and three faculties.

Cosmopolitan University is one of the 37 newly approved private universities by former President Muhammadu Buhari on May 17. The Vice-Chancellor of the school, Prof. Carl Adams, disclosed this at the university’s Open House in Abuja on Thursday.

Adams said the university would be embedded with entrepreneurship and innovations that would encourage partnerships between businesses, professions, innovators and other academic organisations. He also said that students would be placed to be academic, business, industry and thought leaders of the future.

”If we want this to be the best place for students, everything we do here is top quality learning activity and we want this to be in place anywhere.

”In education, we want to gain international footprint, international expertise, looking at the best in the world. So the idea is that why send somebody to London, Berlin or New York to get an international good quality experience, where we can have it here.

”And we want to keep those students here to develop them. We want our students to be the thought leaders, not just in Nigeria but at the world.

”We are making our students at the forefront of technological thinking not as just looking at technology but engage with them so they are able to understand, analyse, evaluate the technology and apply it to real world problems,” he said.

He said the university would be collaborating with local and foreign businesses to grow students potentials in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in research and businesses.

When asked how the university sort for its academic staff, the vice chancellor said that the university would choose the best lecturers both local and international from pools of application received through advertisement.

”We are bringing in staff who are again at a variety of levels. We want motivated staff, good staff that can really take forward that learning experience for the students.

”We want staff who are expertise and very knowledgeable in their professional area. Those pushing the boundaries with research, professional practice, so we give them space to develop,” he added.

Also, the University Registrar, Dr Mani Ibrahim, assured students of their safety through proper surveillance systems around the school. Ibrahim said this was to check and monitor students activities so as to curb moral decadence in the society.

”We are in the process of developing our drug policy which will allow every student coming into the university to go through drug screening.

”We are going to work with parents and the community to carry out this so that we can ensure a free drug society,” he said.

He, therefore, added that the university would be the most affordable with price below some secondary school fees. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university which is 100 per cent Nigerian, is owned by Prof. Ibrahim Katampe, founder, Iyatech Laboratories, USA.

The programmes to be run by the university includes: Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Entrepreneurship, International Relations and Criminology and Security Studies. Others are Health Information Systems, Nursing Science, Public Health, Computer Science, Cybersecurity, Information Systems and Software Engineering.