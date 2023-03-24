Corruption: EFCC vows to pursue outgoing governors and public officials

In an interview, EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa disclosed that "God willing, come May and June, we are going to make some huge arrests and commence huge prosecutions of people."

Bawa's corruption crusade

Bawa also noted that public officials who are not leaving office this year would still be held accountable for their actions whenever they leave. "Whenever they are leaving, we will be waiting for them to ensure that justice is done," he added.

Furthermore, Bawa stated that the EFCC is currently investigating two ministries for the misappropriation of funds. He did not disclose the names of the ministries.

In his words: "Corruption is a crime against humanity. We are going after it and we will continue to do so."