Corruption: EFCC vows to pursue outgoing governors and public officials

Ima Elijah

The EFCC has declared that it will go after outgoing governors and public officials for corruption after they hand over power on May 29.

Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared its intention to investigate and arrest outgoing governors and public officials involved in corrupt practices after May 29, 2023, when they hand over power.

In an interview, EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa disclosed that "God willing, come May and June, we are going to make some huge arrests and commence huge prosecutions of people."

Bawa also noted that public officials who are not leaving office this year would still be held accountable for their actions whenever they leave. "Whenever they are leaving, we will be waiting for them to ensure that justice is done," he added.

Furthermore, Bawa stated that the EFCC is currently investigating two ministries for the misappropriation of funds. He did not disclose the names of the ministries.

In his words: "Corruption is a crime against humanity. We are going after it and we will continue to do so."

The EFCC chairman's statements suggest the commission is taking a strong stance against corruption, and intends to ensure that public officials are held accountable for their actions, regardless of their status or tenure in office.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

