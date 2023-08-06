Corps members will not be sent to Niger Republic — NYSC assures

He stated that “management wishes to state that there is no iota of truth in the story fabricated by the purveyor, a skit and content creator.

“The public, especially youth corps members, prospective members and their parents should disregard the story, which borders on criminality in its entirety.

“Content and skit makers are strongly advised to desist from spreading false information capable of subverting the peace of the nation.”

Megwa added that law enforcement agencies would stop at nothing to bring the purveyors of the story to justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a coup in Niger Republic on July 26, where Nigerien soldiers toppled the government of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum from power.