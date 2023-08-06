ADVERTISEMENT
Corps members will not be sent to Niger Republic — NYSC assures

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says there is no plan to deploy youth corps members to Niger Republic to fight a war to restore democracy in that country.

Graduates that participate in the NYSC scheme are called corps members. [Guardian]
The NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja in response to a video he said was circulating on social media, alleging that members would be deployed to Niger Republic.

He stated that “management wishes to state that there is no iota of truth in the story fabricated by the purveyor, a skit and content creator.

“The public, especially youth corps members, prospective members and their parents should disregard the story, which borders on criminality in its entirety.

“Content and skit makers are strongly advised to desist from spreading false information capable of subverting the peace of the nation.”

Megwa added that law enforcement agencies would stop at nothing to bring the purveyors of the story to justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a coup in Niger Republic on July 26, where Nigerien soldiers toppled the government of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum from power.

Consequently, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is making effort to restore democratic government to the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Corps members will not be sent to Niger Republic — NYSC assures

