Corps member renovates classes, gives free uniforms to 300 students in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The corps member also distributed 800 notebooks and 100 pens to three schools in the community.

Miss Chinwendu Abia, NYSC member (Credit: Daily Nigerian)
Miss Chinwendu Abia, NYSC member (Credit: Daily Nigerian)

Abia, who is serving with Jigawa Ministry of Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, executed the projects in Zai community of Dutse Local Government Area, as part of her community service.

She said on Thursday during the inauguration of the projects that she lives in the community and had observed the dilapidated condition of the two classroom blocks, and decided to intervene.

The corps member, who studied French at the University of Port Harcourt, also furnished each of the two classrooms with 25 dual desks and chairs, distributed free uniforms to 100 students in each of the three schools in the community, as well as 800 notebooks and 100 pens.

“I’ve always been passionate about education and children, especially in rural communities. I usually engage these children in debates and interactive sessions.

”When I noticed the dilapidated state of the classrooms, it was really heartbreaking and I thought of doing something about it.

“Since the NYSC scheme has a platform that gives us the opportunity to impact on our host communities, I decided to leverage on that and execute the projects.

”I’m truly grateful to everyone who contributed, especially the Deciders’ Hub, an NGO, for the huge support they gave when they saw the pictures and videos of the dilapidated classrooms,” she said.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Hajiya Aisha Adams, commended the corps member for the huge intervention, saying that it was in tandem with the principles of the NYSC scheme.

“Miss Chinwendu Abia understands the need of her host community and hence our gathering here for the commissioning of these projects which she embarked upon with the support of the community and the NGO, culminating in our celebration of this achievement,” Adamu stated.

While advising Zai community to take ownership of the projects, the coordinator called on philanthropists and communities to always assist corps members towards the execution of community projects in areas of need.

She also urged other corps members to key into the aspect of community service in order to have a successful service year.

“Most importantly, the NYSC is indeed grateful to all those who assisted in the realisation of these laudable projects,” she added.

Malam Sulaiman Ibrahim, the Headmaster of Zai Primary School, who spoke on behalf of the benefiting schools, commended Abia for her intervention and pledged that they would take good care of the renovated classrooms.

Ibrahim said the items she donated to students, which included uniforms, sandals, notebooks and school bags, “will go a long way in enhancing teaching and learning”. A representative of the community, Malam Sulaiman Abdullahi, lauded the corps member for her support and prayed for her success in life.

