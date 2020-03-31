This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the DGs Forum in the state, Alhaji Idris Rikiji, made available to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

Rikiji is the Director-General, Zamfara Investment and Business Development.

“I am happy to announce that all Directors-General in Zamfara State under DGs Forum, have agreed to donate 15 per cent of their March salaries to support the fight against Coronavirus pandemic in the state,” he said.

The State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau, commended the forum for the gesture.

Tunau who is the Chairman, Publicity Sub-committee of State Task Force for Control and Prevention of Coronavirus in the state, urged well meaning individuals to support the effort of the taskforce in preventing the spread of the virus in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the taskforce headed by the Speaker, Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, had on Sunday received N5 million donation from former Minister of Finance, Bashir Yuguda.

The committee also 30,000 creates of eggs and 200 bags of millet from former governor Alhaji Ahmad Sani and 200 bags of millet from Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku for distribution to indigent residents.