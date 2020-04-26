Imo state has joined the list of states with confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country as Nigeria recorded 87 new cases.

The coronavirus pandemic has now spread to 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

In its daily report, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, April 25, 2020, announced that coronavirus cases in Nigeria have risen to 1182 following confirmation of new cases in nine states.

The states according to the NCDC include Lagos, Borno, Osun, Katsina, Kano, Ekiti, Edo, Bauchi and Imo.

The NCDC announced that 33 of the 87 new cases were confirmed in Lagos; 18 in Borno and 12 in Osun.

In Katsina, nine new cases were confirmed while four cases each were recorded in Kano and Ekiti state.

While Imo state recorded its index case on Saturday, Edo and Bauchi state recorded three cases each.

Nigeria now has 1182 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 32 deaths.

Also, 222 patients, who have recovered from the virus have been discharged.