Akwa-Ibom has been added to states with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, announced that coronavirus cases in Nigeria has risen to 174 after 23 new cases were recorded in five states.

According to the NCDC, out of the 23 cases, nine were confirmed in Lagos, 7 in Abuja, 5 in Akwa-Ibom, 1 each in Kaduna and Bauchi state.

Nigeria has now recorded 174 cases of the virus in 13 states.

This development has brought total number of coronavirus cases in Lagos to 91, the most affected state in Nigeria, followed by Abuja with 35 cases.