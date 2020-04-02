The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 10 new cases of Coronavirus in Lagos and Abuja.

The NCDC said seven of the new cases were recorded in Lagos while three were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The new cases reported at 8:00 pm on Thursday, April 2, 2020, have brought the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country to 184.

This development brings cases of the disease in Lagos to 98.

However, 20 patients have recovered and discharged from centres where they received treatments.

The disease has also spread to 13 states in the country, but so far, only two deaths have been recorded.