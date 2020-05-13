In the figures released on Tuesday night, the four cases in Oyo were among the new 146 recorded in 20 states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new cases bring the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the state to 69.

Gov. Seyi Makinde had earlier announced on his Twitter handle that three COVID-19 patients were discharged from the state’s isolation centre on Tuesday after receiving their second negative test result.

According to Makinde, the latest development brings the number of discharged cases in the state to 17.

He urged residents of the state to call the emergency operations centre if travellers from other states were sighted in their neighbourhood.

The governor gave the numbers to call as 08095394000, 08095863000, 08078288999 and 08078288800.