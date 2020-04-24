Babandede gave the order in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO), Mr Sunday James, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the order came in pursuance of the government’s directives on restrictions on international flight and closure of land borders.

“The measures adopted by the Government to restrict movement and curb the spread of COVID-19 is still enforced.

“This order is in view of the Federal Government further extension in order to give the situation the deserved attention and approach, considering the successes achieved and the need to drastically reduce the spread.

“Meanwhile, the Service is taking advantage of this period to process all pending passport cases and the public will be duly informed when they are ready for collection at the expiration of the restriction order,” Babandede said.

The Comptroller General said the Service regrets any inconvenience caused the general public.