Nigeria has recorded 20 new cases of coronavirus in five states, raising the nation's total to 343.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Monday, April 13, 2020, that Lagos has recorded 13 new cases. Nigeria's commercial capital continues to be the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria with over half of all confirmed cases.

Two new cases each were also recorded in Edo, Kano, and Ogun, and one case recorded in Ondo.

Monday's announcement also revealed that six new people have been released from medical care after recovery. All six were released in Lagos State, as announced earlier on Monday by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The worrying rise, especially in Lagos, comes hours after President Muhammadu Buhari extended an initial 14-day lockdown of Lagos, Ogun, and the FCT by an additional 14 days.

The president expressed concerns that despite the nation's best efforts, coronavirus cases have doubled since the initial March 30 lockdown was implemented, especially in both Lagos and the FCT. He said the government's efforts will continue to focus on both locations.

Nigeria has recorded coronavirus cases in 19 states and the FCT, as of April 12.

91 people have recovered from the virus and been discharged, but 10 people have died.