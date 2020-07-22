576 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded across Nigeria on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Tuesday's new cases raised the country's total number of cases to 37,801.

The highest number of new cases were recorded in Lagos with 88, Kwara with 87, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with 82.

62 new cases were also recorded in Plateau, followed by 39 in Ondo, 28 in Enugu, 26 in Oyo, 24 in Taraba, 20 each in Kaduna and Ebonyi, and 17 in Edo.

Other states that recorded new cases on Tuesday are Cross River (16), Kano (14), Rivers (11), Ogun (10), Delta (9), Nasarawa (8), Osun (8), Katsina (3), Imo (2), Kebbi (1), and Borno (1).

Tuesday's update also showed that four people have died in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 805.

344 patients who have recovered from the highly infectious novel disease were also released on Tuesday. A total of 15,677 people have been discharged across the country.