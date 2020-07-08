503 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded across Nigeria on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The agency disclosed in its daily update that the new cases were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, raising Nigeria's total to 29,879.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 153, followed by Ondo with 76, Edo with 54, FCT with 41, Enugu with 37, Rivers with 30, Benue with 24, Osun with 20, Kaduna with 15, and Kwara with 13.

Other states that recorded new cases on Tuesday are Abia (9), Borno (8), Plateau (6), Taraba (5), Ogun (3), Kano (3), Kebbi (2), Nasarawa (2), Bayelsa (1), and Gombe (1).

NCDC also disclosed that 15 new coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 669.

However, 208 people who have recovered from the highly infectious disease were also released on Tuesday.

The total number of people who have recovered and been discharged from care is now 12,108.