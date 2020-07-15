463 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Tuesday's new cases raised the total number of cases recorded in the country to 33,616.

The highest number of cases were recorded in Lagos with 128, followed by Kwara with 92, Enugu with 39, Delta with 33, Edo with 29, Plateau with 28, Kaduna with 23, Oyo with 15, Ogun and Osun with 14 each, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with 12.

Ondo and Rivers recorded nine new cases each, while Abia recorded eight cases, Bayelsa recorded five, Ekiti recorded three, and Borno recorded two.

10 new coronavirus fatalities were recorded on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 754.

121 patients who have recovered from the disease were also released on Tuesday, with the total number of recoveries now 13,792.