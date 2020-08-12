423 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded across Nigeria on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control's Tuesday update showed a total of 47,290 cases have been recorded since the first case in late February.

The new cases were recorded in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Lagos recorded the highest number of cases with 117, followed by the FCT with 40, Ondo with 35, Rivers with 28, Osun with 24, and Benue with 21.

19 new cases each were recorded in Abia and Ogun, 18 in Ebonyi, 17 each in Delta and Kwara, 15 in Kaduna, 14 in Anambra, and 11 in Ekiti.

Other states where new cases were recorded are Kano (9), Imo (6), Gombe (4), Oyo (3), Taraba (3), Bauchi (1), Edo (1), and Nasarawa (1).

263 people who have recovered from the novel disease were discharged on Tuesday, raising the total number of recoveries to 33,609.

Six new deaths were also recorded, raising the death toll to 956.