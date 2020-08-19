410 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded across Nigeria on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 49,895, according to the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Tuesday's cases were recorded in a total of 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 210, followed by the FCT with 45, Ondo with 30, Plateau with 21, Edo with 19, and Ogun with 16.

Other states that recorded new cases are Oyo (13), Nasarawa (12), Bauchi (11), Enugu (10), Kwara (7), Kaduna (6), Anambra (4), Ebonyi (3), Abia (2), and Rivers (1).

217 patients who recovered from the novel disease were released on Tuesday, raising the total number of recoveries to 37,051.

Four new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday also raised the death toll to 981 since the first one was recorded in March.