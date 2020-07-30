404 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded across Nigeria on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

The update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed Nigeria's total number of cases has risen to 42,208.

Wednesday's new cases were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 106, followed by the FCT with 54, Rivers with 48, Plateau with 40, and Edo with 29.

21 new cases were recorded in Enugu, while 20 were recorded in Oyo, and 18 in Kano, 15 in Ondo, and 10 in Ogun.

Other states that recorded new cases are Ebonyi (9), Ekiti (8), Kaduna (6), Cross River (5), Kwara (4), Anambra (3), Delta (3), Imo (2), Nasarawa (2), and Borno (1).

240 patients who have recovered from the highly infectious disease were discharged across the country on Wednesday, according to the NCDC's update.

A total of 19,004 people have now recovered from the disease in Nigeria since the country's first case was announced in late February.

Five patients died in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 873.