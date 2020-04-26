In a statement issued on Sunday, Mr Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and Chairman, Niger State Task Force on COVID-19, said that movement around border areas remained restricted and monitored, except for those on essential services.

“Public and private schools, as well as tertiary institutions remain closed, while social activities that involve more than 20 persons stand prohibited,’’ Matane said.

He further explained that those eligible for entry into the state would be examined and screened thoroughly by medical personnel.

The SSG announced that wearing of face masks in public places in the state was now mandatory.

“Wearing of face masks by residents of the state is very important. It is for personal protection and to prevent the spread of the virus and other related ailments”, he said.

Matane, however, said that those on essential services, such as food vendors, water vendors, supermarkets, kiosk owners and farmers, were allowed to operate on the condition that they observed all precautionary measures.

“Anyone caught violating the directives on social distancing, wearing of face mask and others, would be prosecuted by a mobile court,” he added.

According to Matane, from time to time, the government will review the directives with a view to reducing the hardships being experienced by people as a result of the lockdown necessitated by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Matane said that the state’s task force was working closely with all relevant stakeholders, to ensure effective containment of the spread of COVID-19 in the state.