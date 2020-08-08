Despite the relaxations of restrictions on worship centres, the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry (MFM) has announced that the branches of the church in Lagos and Ogun state would remain closed.

In a statement by the Chairman, MFM Media Committee, Pastor Oladele Bank-Olemoh, on Friday, August 8, 2020, the church said its branches in the two states would not reopen until Sunday, September 13, 2020.

The statement reads, “The leadership of this ministry is aware that the governments of Lagos and Ogun states had announced that churches could resume worship in their physical church buildings as from August 9 and 16, 2020, respectively.

“However, the leadership of MFM hereby states as follows: MFM will not reopen all her regions, zones, branches and facilities in Lagos and Ogun states for now. This period would be utilised to put in place all the necessary COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols as stipulated by the Federal Government, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and state governments.”

In the same vein, the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Center, Rev Sam Adeyemi, has announced that the church would not reopen anytime soon.

Adeyemi on Friday asked members of his church not to bother attending physical worship services this weekend or in the immediate future.

It would be recalled that worship centres were shuttered in March as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.