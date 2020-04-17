Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General (DG) of NCDC, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Abuja.

Ihekweazu said NCDC data revealed that of the 6,649 suspected cases tested for the disease, 71 per cent were males, while females made up just 21 per cent of the total number.

He said of the sources of cases, 210 had travel history, 129 were contacts of confirmed cases, 11 infected by unknown sources, while 92 still had incomplete epidemiological information.

He disclosed that in the last 24 hours, 35 new confirmed cases were reported bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 442.

“No new case has been reported from any state in the last 24 hours, as the number of states with confirmed cases remain 19, including the Federal Capital Territory."

According to the NCDC DG, the agency continues to respond to the pandemic across the country and has prioritised the distribution of Viral Transport Medium (VTM), to all the states and FCT, for sample collection.

He also said that the deployment of COVID-19 starter packs to all tertiary institutions and the federal medical centres, was in progress.

Iheakweazu further said the NCDC had fully set up expanded laboratory network for COVID-19 across the six geopolitical zones, with 13 laboratories activated.

He, however, said that the deployment of Rapid Response Team (RRT), to support response in all states with confirmed case(s) stood at 22.

“All education materials can be found via www.covid19.ncdc.gov.ng,” he stated.

NAN reports that the country’s active cases currently stand at 277, with majority in stable condition.

NCDC, through its verified Twitter account on Thursday Night, said that by 10:20 p.m, April 16, the active cases were in stable conditions.

It said that the 35 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded from four states; 19 in Lagos, nine in FCT, five in Kano and two in Oyo State.

“As at 10:20 p.m. April 16, Lagos has a total of 251 positive cases, while the FCT and Kano have 67 and 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 respectively.

“Others are Osun- 20, Ogun – 9, Edo – 15, Oyo – 13, Bauchi – six, Kaduna – six, Akwa Ibom – six, Katsina – Seven, Kwara – four and Ondo – three.

“Delta– four, Kano– 16 , Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Benue – one, Niger – two and Anambra – one,” it stated.