The Lagos State government has decided to shut down isolation centres in Eti Osa and Agidingbi, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

While the Eti Osa centre has already shut down operations on Friday, July 31, coronavirus patients at the Agidingbi Isolation Centre will be relocated to newly-commissioned Indo-Centre in Anthony area.

"We have got to a stage where we need to balance the economics of this and which of these facilities do we need to keep running.

"Some of them now are having less than 20% occupancy," the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Yaba will gradually revert to its former status as a hospital that caters to all forms of infectious diseases.

However, a dedicated 160-bed tent set up at IDH by the private sector will remain strictly for coronavirus patients.

The 86-bed Eti Osa isolation centre was set up by a youth group and handed over to the Lagos government in April. The group announced last month it would donate world class medical equipment to the government after the shutdown of the centre on July 31 [Young President Organisation]

Lagos has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria with 15,186 cases, 34.8% of Nigeria's total of 43,537 cases, as of August 1.

Sanwo-Olu said on Saturday most of the 2,148 patients that have recovered in the state did so under the government's supervision either through the home-based care strategy or at designated care centres.

The governor disclosed that testing capacity in the state has increased by 50% over the past two weeks.

Despite the increase in testing, there has been a general decrease in positivity rates over the same period.

"Our capacity to contain the pandemic depends significantly on how successful we are in identifying the existing cases," he said.

Sanwo-Olu lifts restrictions

The governor announced at Saturday's media briefing that churches and mosques can finally resume services from August 7, but with only a maximum of 50% of their capacity.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus disease in Nigeria, but Sanwo-Olu said on Saturday there has been a gradual decrease in positivity rate over the past two weeks [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Restaurants are also now permitted to open for in-dining services from August 14, but also at 50% of capacity.

Social clubs and recreational centres are also allowed to reopen from August 14, but after they have been certified by the state's safety commission.

The state has also increased the permissible capacity for public gathering from 20 people to 50.

Night clubs, cinemas, and game arcades will remain closed, but a review will be done in the course of the month to see when they can be in a position to reopen.

Sanwo-Olu warned that the eased restrictions should not encourage people to recklessly gather in groups.

He said, "Lagosians should please continue to keep in mind there is still documented evidence that mass gathering can increase the spread of infectious disease.

"As such, all standard prevention and control measures must still be strictly adhered to."

He said all the new decisions announced on Saturday were taken in line with the objective of creating an effective balance between demand for safeguarding human lives, and enabling the livelihood of Lagosians.