The Lagos State government has isolated 3 more patients over suspicions that they may have been infected with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

"We now have 3 suspected cases under isolation in our containment facility in Yaba. One from France, one from England and one from China. Their samples have been taken and results are being expected," says Health Commissioner for Lagos, Akin Abayomi.

Nigeria has one confirmed case of the contagious virus at the time of reporting--from an Italian who visited Nigeria for business.

The government is still trying to trace everyone who shared a flight with the index patient and who he had physical contact with in Lagos and Ogun States.

Abayomi adds that "69 persons (from that flight) have left Lagos for other countries. All those on quarantine in Ogun state and the 49 persons reached from the flight are yet to develop any symptoms or signs. The index case is still in Isolation and he is getting better."

The coronavirus has killed more than 3,300 people globally, the vast majority in mainland China where it was first detected.

There are now more than 95,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide, with infections in more than 80 countries and territories.