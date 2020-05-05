In a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, said seven other cases at the isolation centres were persons with travel history outside the state or their contacts.

Adekeye, who was giving an update on the State Standing Committee on COVID-19 meeting of Monday, said two persons who tested positive to the virus and were treated had been discharged.

‘’Since the index case was reported on 28th March, 2020, the state has discharged eight patients and has recorded one fatality. He died before his positive test result was received,’’ he said.

The special adviser said that overall, 81 cases had been recorded in the state but the active ones were now 72.

He warned against the dangers of community transmission and appealed to residents in the state to report to the authorities, anyone who recently arrived in the state from another state.

‘’As it continues its effort to prevent community transmission, the state standing committee on COVID-19 appeals to citizens to report any person who they know has sneaked into the state.

“Such persons are violating the state’s quarantine order as well as the nationwide prohibition of interstate travel order by the Federal Government,’’ he said.

Adekeye said that besides illegal conduct, such persons were risking the health and lives of Kaduna state residents by recklessly spreading the virus across state lines.

The special adviser urged the residents to be uncompromising in exposing and reporting the potential spreaders of the disease.

‘’They should not be allowed to spread sickness and make nonsense of the sacrifices the people of Kaduna state are making in enduring the tough but necessary measures announced to protect them,’’ he added.

He said that the standing committee was aware of documented instances of police and paramilitary personnel that have been involved in illegal interstate travel, adding ‘’this is unfortunate.‘’

The special adviser further said that the fact that two policemen were among the 72 persons being treated for COVID-19, served as a reminder to everyone that nobody was immune to the virus.

‘’Citizens who suspect that they have been exposed to COVID-19 should act responsibly, avoid infecting others, contact health officials and isolate themselves until the authorities come to see them.

“Such persons are urged to readily volunteer all relevant information on their health, travel history and contacts,’’ he added.

Adekeye reminded the general public of the importance of hand washing, personal hygiene, social distancing and avoidance of large gatherings in protecting residents from the disease.

‘’Residents should wear face masks when leaving their homes and should wash their hands when they return home.

“Keeping safe from this pandemic is the personal responsibility of every citizen. All of us must take steps to protect ourselves and our households from COVID-19,’’ he said.