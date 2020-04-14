Adeyemo gave the advice in a statement signed by the Secretary General of the forum, Mr Sunday Aiyedogbon and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

She also urged the governments to provide acceptable and reasonable palliatives that would assist citizens to cope with the lockdown.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibile Forum is a socio-cultural organisation of the five divisions in Lagos State comprising Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe.

Adeyemo said: “On the palliative measures rolled out by both the federal and state governments, it appears the same set of people have been the beneficiaries.

“What is on ground is, as a matter of fact, far beyond political sentiment; the aged, vulnerable, and those living on daily hustling to survive are not being favoured.

“The cost of foodstuffs in the market have greatly increased due to the lockdown, the government should do something urgently about this to cushion the effect on the masses.

“The security agents are not allowing vehicles and people to get to the created markets because of the ban on movement of vehicles; government should create markets closer to the people.

“Government should also try to look inward for possible national self help from both public and private sectors.”

The forum president said the private sector should also assist the people by creating conducive environment for conducting businesses.

“The banks should be encouraged to do away with the charges on deposits and withdrawals as well as to reduce interest on loans and jack up interest on savings and fixed deposits.

“With the lockdown in place, the need to communicate on the phones have more than doubled.

“Consequently, the telecommunication networks or industries too should endeavour to reduce their tariffs,” the forum president said.

She commended LASG for provision of food subsidy market for residents to buy foodstuffs.

“Thanks to Lagos State government for the food subsidy being distributed.

” But if you ask me, my take is that rather than give food items, a financial disbursement through a credible means like the LASRA Registration for each street or individual is more acceptable.

“Citizens can therefore use the money to buy what is needed in their households.

“In this regard, two options are available, one is that arrangements can be made for people to shop at designated markets close to their areas.

“The second option is to bring makeshift markets closer to every area in Lagos state.

“In both cases, special attention should be focused on sanitising the markets and making it compulsory for traders to put on face masks and possibly rubber gloves.

“Those going to the markets should also endeavour to put on face masks and possibly rubber gloves,” she said

Adeyemo called on government and Nigerians to to use most of the idle time to ruminate on finding lasting solution to the Coronavirus pandemic.

NAN reports that President Buhari, on Monday, extended the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and FCT by 14 days with effect from 11:59pm on Monday April 13.