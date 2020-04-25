The statement, by the governor’s spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, said the committee was to begin the distribution on Saturday.

“Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has constituted a 16-member committee that will commence the distribution of palliatives, mostly varieties of food items, to cushion the effects of 14 days statewide lockdown declared in the state,” Gusau said.

He said the committee would be chaired by Commissioner of Agriculture, Mr Bukar Talba, with the Chairperson the State Emergency Management Agency, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo as Secretary.

Gusau said the committee, which includes Commissioners of key ministries, organisations, security, and media, would target vulnerable people in urgent need.

The spokesman said the governor tasked the the committee to discharge its duty with efficiency, highest sense of responsibility and most importantly, with the fear of God.