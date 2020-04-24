Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), announced in a statement on Thursday in Katsina that the closure would take effect from April 25, at 7 a.m.

Inuwa said that the lockdown followed the result from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which tested and confirmed three people positive of Coronavirus in the area.

According to him, the report shows that all the positive people are primary contacts of the index case established in Dutsin Ma Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the closure of Safana was in line with the decision already taken by the state government and other stakeholders to shut down any area where COVID 19 case was established.

The SSG advised the people of Safana local government area to stay at home as security agents would be deployed to ensure total compliance to curtail the spread of the virus,

“As usual the governor has directed the COVID-19 committee to identify and earmark some pharmaceuticals, grains and essential commodities stores in the locality that will be allowed to offer skeletal services to the people.

“The decision is taken in the best interest of Safana, state, Nigeria and humanity at large.

“Therefore, people are once again advised to strictly adhere to the guidelines against the spread of the virus as provided by security and health experts,” he said.

Inuwa also urged the people to use the month of Ramadhan to fervently pray to Allah to bring an end to the contagious disease.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that seven local government areas of Daura, Dutsinma, Batagarawa, Katsina, Mani, Jibia and Safana had been shut down as a result of COVID-19 with 21 index cases recorded.