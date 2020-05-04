Masari, while briefing newsmen in Katsina, said he was worried over the influx of people coming to the state from “high risk places” to rejoin with their people.

The governor explained that 24 cases of Coronavirus were recorded in the state last week, 23 of which were from Katsina Local Government, with only one from Daura.

Masari disclosed that the state so far had recorded 75 cases of people living with COVID-19.

According to him, six patients were discharged and four died after tested positive.

He added that 14 medical staffs died in various health facilities that treated patients with different ailments, not related to COVID-19 during the period under review.

Masari pledged that the state government would provide necessary protective and working facilities for the health workers against any infection.

He charged the monitoring and implementation committee, and the media to intensify efforts in enlightening people on the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The governor also urged the Federal Government to establish laboratory for testing in view of the increasing number of cases in the state.