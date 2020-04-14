Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has ordered restriction of movement and a shutdown of businesses in Nigeria’s second most populous city for an initial period of seven days, in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

“The governor has ordered a complete lockdown of Kano state from Thursday 16th of April, and the lockdown is expected to last for an initial 7days.

“There will be no movement in the state and the security agencies have been ordered to arrest anyone violating this order,” the governor’s spokesperson, Salisu Tanko Yakasai, shared in a tweet.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Kano has 4 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of April 13.

Pandemic grips Nigeria

Nigeria’s current Covid-19 tally stands at 343.

Lagos has recorded the most cases with 189.

There have been 10 fatalities and 91 recoveries nationwide.

President Buhari has declared a month-long lockdown of Ogun, Lagos and Abuja in order to curb the spread of the virus to other cities.

A handful of states have also enforced restrictions and partial closure of businesses to prevent community spread of the virus.