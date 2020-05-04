This is contained in statement by the acting Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, made available to newsmen in Yenagoa on Monday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bayelsa also adopted the Presidential curfew directive of between 8pm and 6am for two weeks also beginning May 4.

Alabrah, however, noted that the curfew directive and compulsory use of face masks in public was not given by Gov. Diri, contrary to some posts on the social media.

“The curfew and compulsory use of face masks are in accordance with the presidential directive which are also in force in the state.

“Violators risk prosecution from the government,” he said.