The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The minister tested positive for the novel disease last month after a throat irritation.

He took to his Twitter account early on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 to announce he has now tested negative after three weeks isolation.

"I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone," he posted.

A total of 47,290 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in Nigeria since the first case was announced in late February.

33,609 have recovered, but 956 people have also died.