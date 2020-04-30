Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has offered an appointment to Mr Femi Adeoye, the Ekiti man who rejected his recalcitrant son after he beat lockdown rules to sneak into Ekiti from Lagos.

For placing public interest above selfish and emotional considerations, Fayemi appointed Adeoye as ‘COVID-19 Ambassador’ of the state.

Fayemi, who offered the job to Adeoye on Thursday, asked the retired Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officer to resume work “with immediate effect”.

Adeoye, in a video that went viral on Wednesday, disallowed his son from entering his house in Ado Ekiti, after the boy navigated his ways from Lagos, to the state, in spite of the boundary closures and several road blocks.

He went further to report the boy to the State Taskforce on COVID-19.

While reporting his son, he had asked that he be picked up and mandated to first observe the stipulated 14-day self-isolation to prevent possible community spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Handing over the appointment letter to him, Fayemi, who personally hosted Adeoye in his office, commended his spirit of uprightness and uncompromising attitude.

According to him, Adeoye’s singular disposition and spirit of patriotism had placed greater premium on the collective good of the society than personal interest because his son’s attitude amounted to sabotage on the part of the duo, if not reported.

The governor urged other residents to emulate the good virtues exhibited by Adeoye, in the overall interest of the general public.

Fayemi had, on Wednesday, suspended a COVID-19 enforcement official alleged to have made mockery of Adeoye when he came to report his son, and went ahead to record it in a video which later went viral.