The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.
8 of those cases are in Lagos, 2 in Enugu and 1 in Edo State.
It’s the first time coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Nigeria’s landlocked southeast region.
“As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death,” the NCDC added.
Nigeria’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have now been spread among 10 states as follows:
- Lagos- 52
- FCT- 14
- Ogun- 3
- Ekiti- 1
- Oyo- 3
- Edo- 2
- Bauchi- 2
- Osun-1
- Rivers-1
- Enugu- 2