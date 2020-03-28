The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

8 of those cases are in Lagos, 2 in Enugu and 1 in Edo State.

It’s the first time coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Nigeria’s landlocked southeast region.

“As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death,” the NCDC added.

Nigeria’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have now been spread among 10 states as follows: