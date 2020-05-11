Dr Mojisola Yahaya-Kolade, state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, disclosed this at the press briefing in Ado Ekiti on Monday to give update on activities of the state’s task force on COVID-19.

Yahaya-Kolade said the expansion had become necessary following increase in cases of the virus and the need for more proactive measures against the pandemic.

The commissioner also said that five more patients have been treated and discharged from the isolation centre in the the state.

“Owing to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kayode Fayemi has approved the immediate expansion of the bed capacity in the isolation centre.

”As at today, we have 100 bed capacity in case of any eventuality.

”We have also discharged five patients today, out of the 10 active cases. The patients are healthy now, they have tested negative twice.

“However, we still have contacts of patients that we are tracing, the remaining patients in the isolation centre are being treated,” she said.

Also, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, Coordinator of Ekiti task force on COVID-19, said government was making concerted effort to tackle the influx of strangers at the state borders, alleging that most of the cases were coming from outside the state despite the border closure.

“In terms of security, situations have indicated that people are moving in from other states and we are tackling that.

”We have dispatched more security to strategic places. The strange visitors are turned back from the borders,” he said.

Aluko disclosed that government was currently expecting 40 trucks of palliatives from various sources and gave assurance of accountability before and after distribution.

On his part, Mr Gbenga Agbeyo, Commissioner for Environment who is also a member of the task force, said that fumigation of public places would hold on Tuesdays, Thursdays Saturdays and Sundays.

The State Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua, promised regular updates on the activities of the taskforce.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekiti state, as at May 10, had recorded 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death from the virus.