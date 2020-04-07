Mrs Omolara Esan, the State Director, Federal Ministry of Information, Ibadan Centre, gave the advice in a statement.

She said that unnecessary panic as a result of COVID-19 could cause high blood pressure, domestic accidents and untimely death through abuse and misuse of unauthorised drugs.

“It would be recalled that human transmission of the virus occurred in Wuhan, China in December, 2019 and till date the mortality rate has been kept at three per cent globally with Nigeria having 0.02 per cent.

“Therefore, it is noticeable that with strict compliance to the rules and regulations set out by the Federal Government to curtail the spread of this virus, lives of the public are generally safe,” she said.

Esan said that COVID-19 was a battle to be won by all and should not be seen as death sentence for victims considering the number of those who had recovered so far in the country.

She urged residents to adhere strictly to government’s instructions and guidelines to avoid getting infected.

Esan said some of the guidelines were frequent hand washing with soap, use of hand sanitiser, social distancing and use of face masks.