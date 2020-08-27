The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases were confirmed in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the NCDC, the bulk of the new cases were detected in Plateau State with 60 states followed by Abuja and Kaduna 33 and 26 cases respectively.

Rivers recorded 18 cases, while Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria confirmed 17 new cases.

While Enugu, Kwara and Ondo all recorded nine cases each, Nasarawa recorded six cases as Gombe and Anambra confirmed five cases each.

In Delta and Abia, four cases each were detected, three in Imo, two each in Edo, Ogun, Oyo and Osun as Bauchi and Kano both recorded one case each.

According to the NCDC, 40,281 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from isolation centres.

However, the total of coronavirus deaths in the country now stands at 1,010.