Coronavirus cases in Nigeria have now risen to 305 as Anambra and Niger joined the states with confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 17 new cases in the country on Friday, April 10, 2020.

The NCDC said eight of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 3 in Katsina, 2 in Abuja, and one case each in Ondo, Niger, Kaduna and Anambra state.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Lagos has now increased to 163, followed by Abuja with 56 cases.

While Niger and Anambra recorded their first cases, the total number of the cases in Kaduna has risen to 6.

As at 9:30 pm on Friday, April 10, 2020, Nigeria had recorded 305 confirmed cases of the virus with seven deaths. 58 patients have also been discharged.

Coronavirus cases have now spread to 19 states in Nigeria.