Nigeria has again recorded over 300 cases of coronavirus cases in one day.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, May 8, 2020, announced 386 more cases in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Out of the 386 new cases, 176 were recorded in Lagos, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,667.

Kano, the state with the second-highest number of cases in the country recorded 65 new cases, while 31 cases were confirmed in Katsina, 20 in Abuja, 17 in Borno, 15 in Bauchi and 14 in Nasarawa state.

The NCDC also announced 13 new cases in Ogun, 10 in Plateau, and four cases each in Oyo, Sokoto and Rivers state.

While three cases were confirmed in Kaduna, two cases each were recorded in Edo, Ebonyi and Ondo state.

Also, Enugu, Imo, Gombe and Osun state all recorded one case each.

However, Coronavirus-related deaths in Nigeria have now increased to 117 as 10 more deaths were confirmed on Friday.

The NCDC announcement also showed that 78 patients recovered from coronavirus in the country as the total number of discharged patients increased from 601 to 679.