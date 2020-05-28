Coronavirus cases in Oyo State have risen to 252 following the announcement of two more cases in the state.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde while confirming the development via his Twitter handle on Thursday, May 28, 2020, said one of the suspected cases came from iSON Xperiences, a company in Ibadan, the state capital.

With this, a total of 150 employees of the company have now tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past nine days.

The Governor tweeted, “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for two suspected cases came back positive. One case is from iSON Xperiences and the other case is from Ido Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 252.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre if you have any COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, and shortness of breath.”

iSON Xperiences is now responsible for 62.1% of coronavirus cases detected in Oyo State.

Governor Seyi Makinde first announced the company’s first 30 cases on Saturday, May 16, 2020.