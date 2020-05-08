Coronavirus cases in Nigeria have risen to 3,526 as the country confirmed 381 new cases. This figure can be considered as the highest number of cases announced in one day for now.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday evening announced that the new cases were recorded in 18 states.

As usual, Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria has the highest new cases with 183 more cases. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,491.

Kano, the state with the second-highest number of cases in the country recorded 55 new cases, while 44 were confirmed in Jigawa, 19 cases each in Zamfara and Bauchi, 11 in Katsina and nine in Borno state.

The NCDC also announced eight new cases in Kwara, seven in Kaduna, six in Gombe, five in Ogun and four in Sokoto.

While Oyo and Rivers state recorded three cases each, two cases were confirmed in Niger state.

Akwa-Ibom, Enugu and Plateau state all recorded one case each.

Sadly, Coronavirus-related deaths in Nigeria have now increased to 107, as four new deaths were recorded on Thursday.

The NCDC announcement also showed that 67 patients recovered from coronavirus in the country as the total number of discharged patients increased from 534 to 601.

Coronavirus has spread to 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Only Kogi and Cross River state are yet to record cases.