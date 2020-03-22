As coronovirus cases rose to 27 in Nigeria, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye said God had earlier told him that the whole world would be on a compulsory holiday.

Adeboye said this on Sunday, March 22, 2020, while addressing members of his church in a live broadcast.

He said he didn’t include the vision in his new year prophecy because he thought it would be a terror attack.

He said, “He told me loud and clear that the whole world will be on compulsory holiday. I knew the time the world got close to a compulsory holiday was when there was an attack on the World Trade Centre in America.

“So when he said the whole world is going to be on compulsory holiday, I thought something like that was going to happen as it happened during 9/11 and if somebody had prophesied it. When it happens, the Interpol will come and pick up the person and say you heard about the plot.

“You knew when they were planning this thing and you didn’t speak so I kept my mouth shut. Now, the compulsory holiday is here.”

Describing coronavirus as a public holiday declared from heaven, Adeboye said God will remove the plague once he achieved his purpose.

He said, “The good news is that as soon as he has achieved his purpose, as soon as he has proved to the whole world that he can shut down the whole earth if he wants, then he will remove the plague.

“How long before that happens? I’m sorry I can’t tell you. Enjoy your rest, enjoy your public holiday declared from heaven.

“I have heard one prophet say the coronavirus will soon die. And I said ‘amen’. You know prophets are greater than pastors. I heard that one prophet say coronavirus will end by March 27 and I said ‘Amen’.

Adeboye decided to conduct the church’s Sunday service in live broadcast following the government’s directive prohibiting large social and religious gatherings to contain the coronavirus spread.

Nigeria now has 27 cases of the disease in five states including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.