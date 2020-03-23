Access Bank has shut down its branch in Ligali Ayorinde, Victoria Island, Lagos after it confirmed that one of its visitors has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a statement issued by the bank on Monday, March 23, 2020, the customer visited the branch on Monday, March 16, but was symptom-free at the time.

"In line with our emergency response plan and following regulatory practices, the branch has been temporarily closed for thorough disinfection.

"Persons who had any contact with the concerned individual are currently in isolation," the bank said.

The bank also urged anyone that visited the affected branch in the past week to self-quarantine immediately for a period of 14 days, and contact the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) if they start to display symptoms.

Nigeria has 36 confirmed cases of the virus in six states, and confirmed its first death on Monday.

Two cases have made full recoveries and been discharged, but there are fears that more cases will be discovered in the coming days.