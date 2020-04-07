Seven people who had previously tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja have recovered from the infection.

FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, announced on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, that the seven are set to be discharged after testing negative for the virus.

"I am delighted to announce that the first set of patients, totalling 7, are ready to be discharged after their final tests results returned negative," he said.

The FCT has the second highest number of confirmed cases in Nigeria with 48 in total. Two people have died from infection in the capital city.

Bello said the medical team is working hard to ensure the recovery and discharge of the remaining 39 patients.

"We cannot thank them (health workers) enough for their efforts and we will always continue to encourage and support them," he said.

The minister called on FCT residents to cooperate with the government in its fight to contain the spread of the virus, especially by obeying an ongoing stay-at-home order that commenced last week.

He said any breach of guidelines by members of the public is a danger to public health and will be dealt with under the provision of the law.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 238 coronavirus cases in 14 states and the FCT, as of April 6.

A total of five people have died, and 35 people have been discharged.