276 new cases of the coronavirus disease were recorded in 15 states across Nigeria on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The new cases raised the country's total number to 8,344, detected in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

In the daily update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late on Tuesday, 161 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria.

Rivers recorded 36 cases on Tuesday, the same day Governor Nyesom Wike lifted lockdown restrictions in all parts of the state.

Edo recorded 27 new cases, followed by Kaduna with 19 new cases, and Nasarawa with 10. Kaduna's Governor Nasir El-Rufai announced earlier on Tuesday that 17 of the state's 19 new cases are from three families in Zaria, Kaduna North and Chikun.

Other states that recorded new cases on Tuesday include Oyo (6), Kano (4), Delta (3), Ebonyi (3), and Gombe (2).

Ogun, Ondo, Borno, Abia, and Bauchi all recorded one new case each.

16 new coronavirus fatalities were also recorded on Tuesday, with the total death toll rising to 249.

74 patients who recovered from the novel virus were discharged across the country on Tuesday to resume their normal lives.

A total of 2,385 people have now recovered and been discharged from care since Nigeria's index case was announced on February 27.