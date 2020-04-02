Dr Ibrahim Tsanyawa, the state Commissioner for Health and a member of the committee, made the disclosure at a press conference on Thursday in Kano.

Tsanyawa said the state government had adopted proactive measures to prevent spread of the pandemic in the state.

He listed some of the measures to include closure of schools, restriction of movements and closure of state boundary, encouraged stay-at-home order, promote practice of hand washing, environment and personal hygiene as well as social distancing.

The commissioner added that the state also expanded the scope of its Rapid Response Team, set up additional emergency help lines and isolation centres.

Tsanyawa said: “An endowment fund has been established to mobilise resources for the protection, control and prevention efforts as well as ease hardship caused by measures adopted against the spread of the virus”.

He urged the people for sustain support to the fight against the spread of the virus, which he said has not been recorded so far in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that state government had earlier declared that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and his wife tested negative to the virus.